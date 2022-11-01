Coffs Harbour junior cricketers begin representative seasons

COFFS Harbour’s best junior cricketers have begun their representative seasons.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior representative teams have kicked off their North Coast Cricket Council’s inter-district seasons.

The Coffs juniors spent last Sunday undertaking their representative duties with home games against Valleys Cricket.

The Coffs under 16s and under 14s hosted Valleys Cricket at Richardson Park, while the under 12s played at Forsyth Park.

Both the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s under 14s and under 16s are coming off successful representative seasons in which they won their respective inter-district grand finals.

The Coffs Harbour under 14s made a dominant start to their representative season with a ten wicket win against Valleys Cricket after bowling them out for 34.

Coffs Harbour under 14s coach Glen Pearce was happy with the fantastic start to the rep season.

“We weren’t expecting that, everything went right for us,” he said.

“Everyone bowled well, we took our catches, and it was a good team effort.”

He described the makeup of this summer’s side.

“We have some good experienced players including four from last season, and some new players,” he said.

“And we have a lot of kids that have played at a higher representative level such as North Coast, so they will handle this competition.”

Pearce said his side was set for another good representative season.

“I think we have a really good side, very strong across the board, and we will be in the running again,” he said.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior teams continue their representative seasons this weekend when they play host to Clarence River.

The under 16s and 14s teams both play at Richardson Park, while the under 12s play at Forsyth Park.

By Aiden BURGESS