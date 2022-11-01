Coffs Harbour Golf Club holds Doing It For Jarrod event

COFFS Harbour Golf Club has helped to raise money for a worthy cause while honouring a late Australian golf pro.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club held its annual Doing It For Jarrod event during its Festival of Golf.

The day raises funds for Jarrod’s Gift, a legacy specifically created by Challenge Cancer in memory of Jarrod Lyle, a former Australian professional golfer who died of cancer at the age of 36 in 2018.

The day helps to raise funds for families affected by cancer, with the Coffs Harbour Golf Club doing their part in an event held by golf clubs across the country.

Throughout his professional golfing career, which saw him play events on golf tours around the world, Jarrod was an ambassador for Challenge Cancer and #DoingItForJarrod is a continuation of Jarrod’s legacy, helping Challenge Cancer provide practical support to children and families during their cancer journey.

To honour Jarrod, Challenge Cancer, the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia united to create an annual fundraising campaign that could be enjoyed by the entire golf community.

To date, golf clubs right around Australia, and thousands of amateur and social golfers have enjoyed making a difference and keeping Jarrod’s legacy alive.

The funds that have been raised all go towards Jarrod’s Gift – the legacy created by Challenge Cancer in honour of Jarrod.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s Marketing and Events Supervisor Zoie Swindells said Doing It For Jarrod was an important event for the club to support.

“It’s the fourth year we’ve held it, and this year it was part of our Festival of Golf,” she said.

“Everyone wears yellow and it is a gold coin donation, and it is great to see everyone in their yellow.

“The club gets behind it because everyone is touched by cancer, and a lot of our golfers and their families have been touched by cancer.

“285 golfers participated this year, and we raised $630 for Jarrod’s Gift.”

She explained why the club got involved in supporting such a worthy cause.

“We got involved because it’s a really great day to remember a terrific golfer and also acknowledge that most people have been affected by cancer, whether it’s themselves or a family member,” she said.

“We have some remarkable golfers who have beaten cancer and continue to beat cancer, and it is very inspiring.

“The day raises funds for Jarrod’s Gift, a legacy specifically created by Challenge Cancer in memory of Jarrod, that helps raise funds for families affected by cancer.

“Also, Briony, Jarrod’s wife, organises everything, she keeps you updated and is just the most amazing lady, she is one of the reasons we keep signing up too, she’s incredible.”

By Aiden BURGESS