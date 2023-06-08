Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club to host Ian Brown Over 40s Titles

COFFS Harbour Kart Racing Club is set to host the biggest annual event of its racing year.

The club will host the Ian Brown Over 40s Titles over two big days of racing this long weekend.

The event will honour the life of Ian Brown, who was an integral member of the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club over many years.

Previously named the Geoff King Motors Over 40s Titles, the event has been renamed to honour the hard work and dedication of one of the club’s longest serving volunteers, Ian Brown, who passed away last year.

It will be the 28th annual running of one of the biggest motorsport events on the North Coast, which caters to the more experienced drivers aged 40 and over.

It will be the first held under its new name as the Ian Brown Over 40s Titles.

Free practice will be held on Friday, followed by qualifying and a Top 5️ Shootout DD2 and three heats on Saturday.

Heat 4 and the final will be held on Sunday in a big final day of racing where the Over 40s champions will be crowned.

In addition to the Ian Brown Over 40s Titles, Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosts a number of events including its club championship rounds and the NSW State Cup.

By Aiden BURGESS