Coffs Harbour Labor Buoyed By Youth Initiative Launch Success

COFFS Harbour Labor have reaffirmed their commitment to host events to ignite the political enthusiasms of young locals following the success of its launch event.

Newly announced Labor state candidate for Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge, attended the first event and was thrilled by how the night unfolded.



“Our inaugural event was proof that there is absolutely an appetite for this type of offering,” Mr Judge said.

“So many people in the region find themselves existing in a social and political vacuum – we want to offer an opportunity and platform to address that disconnect.”

Mr Judge said plans for the next event, on October 3, are taking shape and the Secretary of the Coffs Harbour Nurses and Midwives Association, Amanda Bailey Derrett, will be present.

“Amanda will bring so much knowledge and experience to share with the group and I know everyone who joins us will come away with a better understanding about the contribution, sacrifice and roles that healthcare workers play in society.

“I believe we can tell a lot about the priorities of a society from the way the carers are treated.

“They need more than just speeches of thanks from governments, they need adequate staffing and fair pay.”

Mr Judge said it was heartening to see a younger group engage in healthy discussions around existing and historical policy settings at the initial event.

“Needless to say, there was plenty of furious agreement taking place, definitely,” Mr Judge said.

“Differing opinions were also put forward and actively welcomed – the group was keen to learn from one another’s experiences.”

Coffs Harbour Labor member Michael Kemeny-Packwood said, “Seeing enthusiastic new faces at our initial event was brilliant.

“We want to build on this momentum and we’ll absolutely continue hosting these monthly get-togethers.

“We are happy to offer a space that socially and progressively aligned locals can turn to.

“What we’re building here is a forum that offers the opportunity for everyone to take a closer look at the country they currently live in and what sort of a country they want it to be in future.

“I’d encourage anyone out there who is mildly interested to come along and see what we’re creating, the aspirations we hold for the region, and realise the change younger generations can create.”

The next event will be at 7pm on Monday, October 3 at the Plantation Hotel.

By Andrew VIVIAN