Coffs Harbour Medicare Urgent Care Clinic opening eases pressure on the hospital

AN Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) operated by Medicare will open in Coffs Harbour following an Expression of Interest process.

The new UCC, conveniently located in the Specialist Medical Centre next to Coffs Harbour Hospital, will be operated by CHC Medical – a general practice who has been providing primary health care services to the Coffs Harbour community for over ten years.



The Medicare UCC will make it easier for people to get the urgent treatment they need, from highly qualified doctors and nurses, while taking pressure off the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Urgent Care Service centres provide medical care for such conditions as suspected fractures, sprains and dislocations; wound management and cuts requiring stitches; bites, minor burns and the removal of foreign objects from skin, eyes and ears.

The Medicare UCC will be open for extended hours, seven days a week, and offer walk-in care that is fully bulk billed.

More than 45 percent of presentations to the Coffs Harbour Hospital are for non-urgent or semi-urgent care.

City of Coffs Harbour councillor Tony Judge told News Of The Area, “The Urgent Care Clinic will make a huge difference to people who need medical treatment on the Coffs Coast.

“So many people have spoken to me in the last year or two about waiting times in Emergency at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

“The Urgent Care Clinic will take a lot of pressure off services at the Hospital and give patients a real alternative, especially out of hours.”

The Urgent Care Clinic will fill a lot of different needs.

“It will be especially welcomed by parents who need medical care for a child at night, people without a regular GP and patients who need urgent care but don’t feel comfortable taking up a spot in Emergency,” said Tony.

“The option of a bulk billed appointment with a doctor on short notice will improve health outcomes and relieve financial stress on individuals and families.

“It is a very welcome announcement for the Coffs Coast,” he added.

This clinic will join seven clinics that are already operational in Albury, Rooty Hill, Cessnock, Penrith, Maroubra, Westmead, Tamworth and Wollongong.

More clinics will open over the coming weeks and all clinics will be open before the end of the year.

Mark Butler MP, Minister for Health and Aged Care said, “The Coffs Harbour Medicare UCC is going to make a big difference to patients in the greater Coffs Harbour area.

“Local communities will be able to walk in, see a doctor or nurse and access imaging and pathology services.

“This clinic will ease pressure on the Coffs Harbour Hospital, allowing them to concentrate on higher priority emergencies.

“The Albanese Government is committed to strengthening Medicare and making it easier and cheaper to get quality healthcare, by tripling the bulk billing incentive and making medicines cheaper.”

Senator Tim Ayres, Duty Senator for Cowper commented, “The Coffs Harbour Medicare UCC will mean people in this community who need urgent but not acute care, can get it quickly even if it’s outside standard hours – and all they’ll need is their Medicare card.

“It’s particularly important in a regional area like Coffs Harbour, where local EDs have to service a huge catchment area.

“This UCC will ease the pressure on local EDs, whilst also being more convenient for the local Coffs community.

“The Albanese Government is investing in Medicare and our regional centres, to ensure that families across the country can access healthcare no matter where they live.”

CHC Medical also welcomed the announcement.

“We are excited and proud to be opening the new Medicare Urgent Care Clinic for the community of Coffs Harbour,” said Samuel Ledger, Mena Abdel Messih and Tara Welsh, Directors of CHC Medical, in a joint statement.

“With a legacy of expert healthcare spanning over ten years, this represents a natural extension of our dedication to providing top-quality medical services to our community. Our team of GPs, nurses and health professionals are ready, as always, to attend to the urgent care needs of Coffs.”

The Coffs Harbour Medicare UCC is located at Level One Suite 105-107, 343 – 345 Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.

By Andrea FERRARI