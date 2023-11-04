Arts Mid North Coast embark on exciting career development project for regional youth

APPLICATIONS are open for the Horizons: Creative Industries Career Launchpad, a free project which will provide mentoring and career building opportunities for youth in regional NSW, facilitated by the Regional Arts Network.

The project will run over eighteen months and will support a total of 75 young people from across NSW to showcase their talents, gain experience, build valuable industry networks and kick start their creative career.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Applications are open to regional young people aged between sixteen and 27 years.

Horizons will provide creative industry mentorship across all creative mediums including visual arts, crafts, performing arts, music, film and television, publishing, design, gaming, technology and cultural heritage.

Five young people will be chosen from the Mid North Coast.

“Starting in January 2024, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and this can be life changing,” Olivia Parker, Executive Director of Arts Mid North Coast told NOTA.

“You can also be interested in the career of curating or producing, so apply for it and don’t leave it to the last minute.”

Participants will be paired with an experienced mentor from their chosen field who is based in regional NSW and develop works for a collective showcase that addresses pressing issues for regional young people.

Horizons is a free program and includes a $750 stipend plus approved travel and materials expenses.

Arts Mid North Coast is excited to offer this opportunity to youth on the Mid North Coast.

Participants from the local government areas of the Nambucca Valley, Bellingen Shire and Coffs Harbour are invited to apply.

Applications close 10 November through https://artsmidnorthcoast.com/join-our-exciting-regional-nsw-youth-project-horizons/

By Mary KEILY