Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed restore Sawtell’s street furniture



SAWTELL’s faded street furniture along First Avenue has had a facelift courtesy of the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed.

Men’s Shed Assistant Treasurer Ken Ryan told News Of The Area the group was approached by City of Coffs Harbour to assist with the task of refreshing eight bench seats from the Sawtell area.



“These types of projects are welcomed by the members,” said Ken.

“As well as allowing them to utilise their skills, they appreciate the value of these contributions made to the community.”

The seats were removed by Council and delivered to the Men’s Shed, where they were dismantled ready for repair and repainting.

“The timber slats from the seats were cleaned and sanded and painted with a clear finish.

“The cast iron end frames were sandblasted, rust proofed and painted with a rust guard paint in Colorbond Manor Red, a maroon shade.

“The seats were reassembled and returned to Sawtell by Council,” said Ken.

Existing concrete and aluminium settings are being replaced by picnic tables in keeping with the heritage-style of the furniture being restored.

Sawtell Chamber of Commerce President Clive Greenway, who has owned Bella Cosa antique shop on First Avenue for seventeen years, is thrilled with the look of the refreshed furniture.

“The furniture restoration work is absolutely stunning,” he told NOTA.

“The benches are in pristine condition; they did a superb job and the heritage style is much more appropriate for the village,” said Clive, who has long-standing roots in Sawtell.

Sawtellian of the Year 2023 Steve Kelly told NOTA, “Whilst Coffs Harbour has the Jetty Beach and surrounds as it’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’ the people of Sawtell and southern suburbs have the ‘First Avenue Fig Tree’d Main Street Gardens’ to welcome both tourists and residents into our friendly community.

“Following Council’s recent makeover of the facilities, including tables and chairs within the Island Gardens, and highlighted by traditional street lighting and safety bollards together with the magnificent fig trees, the overall effect is further complemented by well-maintained colourful flora and lawn settings.

“Coffs Harbour City Council and the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed are to be complimented on all work completed.

“Together with the Sawtell Chamber of Commerce, retailers and local business within the community, the local population of Sawtell and surrounds appreciate and enjoy the charm and beauty of the First Avenue shopping precinct,” said Steve.

City of Coffs Harbour has also provided First Avenue’s street light poles with a fresh coat of paint.

Funding came from Council’s operational budget.

By Andrea FERRARI

