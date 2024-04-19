Songkran music, dance and Thai culture celebrated in Coffs Harbour



THAI communities from Port Macquarie to Grafton will gather together for the Songkran, or Water Festival, to celebrate Thai New Year on Sunday 21 April at Harbourside Markets alongside Coffs Harbour’s Jetty Beach.

“A parade through the markets, celebrating the beginning of the festival, is a highlight of the day,” Robyn Lawrence, who has close family ties with the community, told News Of The Area.



Each year Thais gather together to have fun and celebrate their culture with a mix of water blessings.

There’s a Miss Songkran quest where contestants are clothed in traditional Thai dress.

The Lucky egg draw, which was a great drawcard last year, will once again be a highlight of this year’s festival.

“Monies raised through the lucky egg prizes go towards helping the Thai community benevolently throughout the year,” said Robyn.

A figure of a Buddha, blessed by the community, will be amongst the flowers and tributes, watching the whole market scene come alive.

“It promises to be a fun filled day with traditional Thai music and dancing, including a special peacock dance by members of the Coffs Thai community.”

Beautiful and exotic Thai costumes are a signature of the celebrations.

“Come and enjoy the morning, watch the lively music, the special peacock dance and traditional Thai music and dancing on the market stage.”

The traditional Thai New Year Songkran is a national holiday for the Thais.

The period that Thai people refer to as Songkran happens when the sun moves from Pisces to Aries in the zodiac.

Today, the Songkran festival is a celebration of the New Year in accordance with the solar calendar.

By Andrea FERRARI