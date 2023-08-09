Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club hosts state titles

STATE champions have been crowned as Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club hosted the 2023 Adventure Powersports & Outdoor NSW Senior Track Championships.

Riders competed for state titles over two big days of racing at the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club track.

Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club president Greg James gave a recap of a memorable weekend of racing.

“We had over 140 riders including ones from Queensland, and it’s one of the biggest events we’ve held in a long time,” he said.

“Queensland riders took out most of the titles, and local rider Bailey Spencer got second in the MX Open.

“The response was really good and the track and racing was awesome, and a lot of work went into hosting the event,” he said.

James said the club was going from strength to strength in recent years.

“In COVID times it went silly, everyone went and bought a motorcycle and wanted to ride, and our numbers actually increased during COVID,” he said.

“And even at local events it is nothing for us to get 120 riders.

“We are building our infrastructure, tracks, and numbers, and more people are getting back into it.

“We are one of the few clubs in the state that has both a dirt track and a Moto X track.

“Our track and facilities are pretty awesome, and it attracts a lot of riders from places like Cessnock, Maitland, and Newcastle, and across South East Queensland.”

