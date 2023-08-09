Coffs Harbour Suns Under 18s women finish top four in the state

COFFS Harbour Suns Under 18s women’s team have finished top four in the state in their Waratah Junior Premier League season.

The Suns team played off in the Waratah Junior Premier League finals in Sydney, having two wins from their four finals matches.

The Suns had a 79-55 win against the Hills Hornets in their second game, with Charlotte Cougle having a great game top scoring with 33 points.

The Suns won their second game in a row at the finals beating the Newcastle Falcons 90-68, which qualified them for the semi-finals.

Charlotte Cougle continued her top form at the finals, top scoring again with 31 points.

The Suns Under 18s would go down to the Norths Bears in their semi-final.

Suns Under 18s women’s coach Justin Baldwin pinpointed why his side had such a successful season.

“I think because they were really able to play as a team, to find the next pass, and we had four players averaging in double figures, so we had a balanced scoring attack,” he said.

“Our full court press was key for us, as it led to turnovers and points and everyone was engaged with it, and it suited our up-tempo style of play.

“And we used our speed to get up the floor for quick entries and quick shots.”

Baldwin explained how his team qualified for the Premier League Finals against the best teams in the state.

“We finished the regular season with 13 wins and 3 losses, and we went undefeated against the country teams and had three wins against the metro teams,” he said.

The Suns coach praised the performances of his leading scorer this season.

“Charlotte Cougle was our leading points scorer for the season averaging 25 points a game, and she stepped up at the finals,” he said.

“She was at the top of our full court press, which gave her plenty of opportunity to use her length.”

