Coffs Harbour Music Society launches scintillating program for 2024



FILLING the “very big shoes” left by outgoing President Liz Jamison, the new leaders of the Coffs Harbour Music Society are promising an outstanding program of world class concerts for local audiences in 2024.

Dr Leigh Summers is the Music Society’s newly elected President, while her husband, Robert Smallwood, takes the role of Vice President.



Music Society concerts in 2024 will be held at a new venue, the St John Paul College Theatre in Hogbin Drive.

On the program to perform in Coffs are several international stars including Australian pianist Roger Woodward, award winning composer/pianist Elena Kats-Chernin, and Korean wunderkind Jeonghwan Kim, winner of the prestigious 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition.

“The program also offers scintillating operatic, jazz and percussion concerts by high calibre musicians including pianist Simon Tedeschi and violinist and jazz singer George Washingmachine, who together perform edgy yet humorous jazz infused classical music,” Leigh told News Of The Area.

“Soprano Emma Nightingale, a rising star with Opera Queensland, will leave our audiences swooning with a concert featuring favourite well-known arias, while Louise Johnson, formerly lead harpist with Sydney Symphony, brings a selection of acoustic and electric harps to demonstrate the harp’s extraordinary range.

“The final concert of the year shines the spotlight on Claire Edwardes, lecturer at Sydney Conservatorium of Music and founder of Ensemble Offspring, who will dazzle audiences with her virtuosity in an energetic concert featuring the marimba,” she said.

The program launches in mid-February.

For details visit www.facebook.com/coffsmusicsociety or www.coffsmusicsociety.com.au/.

The Coffs Harbour Music Society is a not-for-profit organisation featuring “a strong group of dedicated music loving volunteers who make things happen”.

A celebration was held recently in honour of Liz Jamison’s 39 years at the Coffs Harbour Music Society, an organisation she founded and developed.

“Liz is simply a marvel and beloved by audiences, and her music students, across and beyond the region,” said Leigh.

Liz was awarded an OAM in 2016 for her services to music.

Her daughter Alice has been in the Vice President position for almost a decade.

“Their combined contribution to the advancement of classical music in the regions has been enormous.”

Speaking at the retirement gathering, committee member Mary Pollack said, “Liz said that she wanted to make a difference to the profile of classical music in Coffs Harbour.

“I think we all agree that she has certainly done that.”

In honour of her contribution to the Music Society, Liz was bestowed with an Honorary Life Membership.

By Andrea FERRARI

