Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network celebrates three years

THREE-year milestone celebrations are brewing for the Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN), with plans for a birthday bash on Wednesday 8 November and an invitation extended to the community.

CH OWN was established in November 2020 and the members are marking their third year of success by going back to the 1940s.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“You are invited,” said Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CH OWN.

“With another year almost over, we have decided to celebrate our third year of successful operation by having some fun and wonderful entertainment, including a morning tea supplied by Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living’s Pavilion Room.”

One of the group’s new members, Karolyn Gibson, who is an accomplished dance teacher and performer, has agreed to get the partygoers’ toes moving to the rhythm of the popular music that dominated the 1940s, which came to be known as the ‘swing era’.

“Karolyn will perform a dance routine that will empower you to move to the beat of the swinging 40s to tunes like the Andrews Sisters singing Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Count Basie performing Topsy, and of course we can’t go past Woody Herman singing Woodchopper’s Ball,” said Lorraine.

“Apart from being entertained and enjoying a lovely morning tea, you can join in physically or just move whilst sitting.”

The fun begins at 10am and goes through to 12-noon.

To cover costs, CH OWN is asking members for $10, non-members $15.

Online registration is essential, please RSVP by 1 November for catering purposes at https://events.humanitix.com/let-s-swing-into-the-40-s-3rd-year-celebration

For more information contact Lorraine Penn via email at coffsharbour@ownnsw.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI