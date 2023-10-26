Conservatorium farewells Patrick Brearley with Sunday Series concert

THE Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium (the Con) is inviting the community to partake in an afternoon of chamber music from 1pm on October 29 to help say farewell to outgoing Executive Director Patrick Brearley.

Patrick is finishing his time at the Con, following seven years of music education and performance, to pursue new career adventures.



Patrick leaves behind a wonderful legacy, having developed the programs, facilities, and reputation of the Con during his time.

Much of the Coffs Coast community will have experienced his infectious enthusiasm and passion for student development, success, and arts and culture growth in the region.

“The Con will certainly miss Pat and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours!” a Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium spokesperson told NOTA.

Pat has programmed a special concert for the third Sunday Series, featuring an exquisite musical journey made up with music by Bloch, Rachmaninov, and Saint-Saëns.

This captivating concert, performed by the Coffs Coast Piano Quartet with special guest Jonah Spriggs, promises an afternoon of emotional depth and musical brilliance.

Ernest Bloch’s rich and evocative compositions will transport the audience through a landscape of contrasting emotions.

The three short pieces for string quartet – Prelude, Dusk, and Rustic Dance – showcase a fusion of traditional and modern elements that are unique to Bloch’s music.

“Sergei Rachmaninov’s Sonata for Cello and Piano is a masterpiece and a staple in the combination’s repertoire,” said outgoing Executive Director Pat Brearley.

“Known for his intense romanticism and emotional drive, this stunning sonata takes centre stage for the first half of the concert.

“The lush orchestration and pianistic brilliance of Rachmaninov’s pieces are sure to captivate the audience.”

Concluding the concert is the stunning Piano Quartet in B Flat Major by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Known for the profoundly powerful Organ Symphony, Saint-Saëns brings the musicians and audience into a much more intimate space with the beautiful Piano Quartet.

This piece blends elegance and grandeur, drawing upon a rich palette of colours and is a perfect way to bring the 2023 Sunday Series to a close.

Tickets are selling quickly so we recommend booking online to avoid missing out.

Head to www.coffscon.org.au for more information.