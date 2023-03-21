Coffs Harbour Oztag teams take on state’s finest

COFFS Harbour’s best Oztag players have once again tested themselves against the state’s finest teams.

The Coffs Harbour Cavaliers teams took on the best the state had to offer at the NSW Senior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour had four teams in this year’s NSW State Championships, competing in the women’s open, men’s open, mixed senior, and mixed open divisions.

Scott Grace and Luke Wenban were the player/coaches of the Coffs Harbour mixed senior team.

As well as the tough challenge of taking on the state’s best sides, the Coffs mixed team found themselves short-handed heading into the State Championships.

“We had four players injured leading into the last week, and a player who snapped his achilles in the local men’s grand final on the Tuesday night before it,” Wenban said.

“So, we were still ringing round for players on Thursday night, the night before the State Cup.”

Grace said it was just another challenge for Coffs teams to overcome at their home event.

“Every year we feel we are getting one step closer, but then we take three steps back which is hard,” he said.

“Some sides have 60 players to choose from, whereas we only have 16.”

Grace said the mixed senior team had formed a familiar bond.

“Most of the team have played together for the past three to four years, and at a few State and National Championships,” he said.

“We all play together in the local competition, and we play together in teams on Tuesday nights,” he said.

Through the annual hosting of state and national events, both Cavaliers players believed that Coffs Harbour Oztag was growing.

“The seniors are improving every event, and the juniors have shown improvements as well,” Grace said.

“We are starting to make inroads into becoming a bigger association.”

“Coffs Harbour Oztag is getting bigger and bigger,” Wenban said.

