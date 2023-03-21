Sawtell Stingers cap off undefeated season with grand final win

THE SAWTELL Stingers have capped off a memorable season with a grand final victory to win the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s under 12s premiership.

The Stingers finished their season unbeaten, conquering all comers including the Macksville Bulls by 48 runs in their grand final at Toormina Oval.

The Sawtell Stingers opened the batting in the T20 season decider and scored 5/89 from their 20 overs.

Busby Hibberd top scored with 15, while Jaybien Johnson finished on 13 not out.

The Stingers bowlers then rose to the occasion restricting the Bulls to 8/41, with Fin Bath the standout taking 3/9 from two overs.

Stingers coach Glen Johnson said last season’s rain affected season had been a motivating factor for his side.

“Last season we only played six games and we had a good side that I thought would win it, just the season got washed away,” he said.

“Heading into this season, I told the kids we were the sleeping giant, and I thought we would do well this season.

“I think they were disappointed with how last season ended up, and I think that really motivated them.”

Johnson shared how his side were able to remain unbeaten for the entire season.

“They want to win, that’s the ultimate for them, and we’ve got a good balanced team,” he said.

“We’ve got four or five really good players, and the others feed off them.

“At training these players are facing the best bowlers in the competition, which helps them.

“They are a real selfless team and they do what’s best for the team and whatever it takes to win.”

Bellingen/Dorrigo won the under 16s grand final beating the Coffs Colts by 19 runs in their grand final at Dorrigo.

Bellingen/Dorrigo opened the batting with a score of 8/103 from their 20 overs, with Jamison Dawes finishing unbeaten on 50.

The home side then got the job done with the ball restricting the Coffs Colts to 5/84 from 20 overs.

Patrick Rose top scored for the Colts with a knock of 31.

Macksville Bulls won the under 14s premiership beating Nana Glen White by 43 runs in their grand final at Macksville.

By Aiden BURGESS