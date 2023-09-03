Coffs Harbour radiation therapists win Crestani scholarships



TWO Coffs Harbour-based Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) radiation therapists are the latest recipients of the prestigious Crestani Scholarships, which help allied health professionals to advance their educational studies.

Jacqueline Pacey and Katie Mason from Coffs Harbour were awarded the scholarships which will provide them with the opportunity for higher education and research study.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Katie Mason told News Of The Area how the scholarship has already helped advance her skills and development as a therapist.

“The scholarship has given me the opportunity to attend the Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy (ASMIRT) conference in Sydney, which meant I was able to see what other centres in Australia and across the globe are doing covering a wide range of different radiotherapy techniques.

“It was reassuring to know that the work we do and the care we provide at our regional centres in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie is of high quality, and we should be immensely proud of this.

“I intend to publish a document soon on the recent work we have done with breast treatment and planning.

“We have been able to reduce the number of times breast patients need to come in for treatment as well as keep radiation to surrounding tissue as low as possible.

“I intend to continue to develop my skills by continuing with this research,” she said.

Yvonne Crestani founded the Crestani Scholarships in 2007 in memory of her husband, Chris, the Chief Radiation Therapist at St Vincent’s Hospital, who unfortunately died of cancer.

Chris advocated for young professionals and encouraged them to further their learning throughout his career.

He leaves a legacy of kindness, dedication, and commitment to cancer patients.

The foundation raises funds for education and research scholarships for medical personnel with the aim of enhancing care and health outcomes for patients with cancer.

Yvonne and her daughter Belinda Crestani came to the Coffs Harbour campus of the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) and praised the work of allied health professionals who are integral in helping patients on their cancer journey.

“I would like to congratulate Jacqueline Pacey and Katie Mason on receiving the scholarships this year.

“They join over 50 recipients, who have, over the past 16 years, advanced their skills and techniques in cancer treatment,” Belinda Crestani said.

By Andrea FERRARI