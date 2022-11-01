Coffs Harbour to host Australian Oztag Senior Championships

COFFS Harbour is once again set to play host to Australia’s best Oztag players.

The 2022 Australian Senior Championships get underway on Friday, and are set to be played over three days at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium and the surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour Thunder teams will take on the nation’s finest, with Coffs teams entering in the Women’s Open, Mixed Open, Mixed Senior, and Men’s 50 divisions.

Thunder teams once again play host to visiting teams as they play off for national championships in 15 divisions.

Coffs Harbour Thunder Women’s Open coach Mel Cowgill explained the makeup of the women’s team who will take on the nation’s best.

“They are mixed in age from 17 up until 30, and we have 9 players that have played in the NSW State Cup, and the rest are players that have played in the past, and some from juniors,” she said.

This weekend’s Australian Senior Championships continues a big year of Coffs Harbour hosting national and state Oztag events.

Coffs Harbour hosted the Oztag Australian Junior Championships in both February and October, and State junior and senior championships in June.

The Australian Senior Championships were originally meant to be held in March this year but were postponed.

Coffs Harbour will host the 2023 NSW State Junior Championships in February, and the 2023 NSW State Senior Championships in March.

By Aiden BURGESS