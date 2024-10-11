Coffs Harbour Veteran Vintage and Classic Car Club celebrates 50 years



THE Coffs Harbour Veteran Vintage and Classic Car Club (CHVVCC) will celebrate its 50th year by hosting the 2024 “Great Eastland Hub Rally” in Coffs Harbour over the weekend of 26-27 October.

The rally is an annual gathering of four vintage car clubs from Taree, Tamworth, Armidale and Coffs Harbour, with members of similar clubs elsewhere also welcome to attend.



One of the CHVVCC’s founders, local car enthusiast Geoff Maunder, is still active as a life member.

He said the Great Eastland Hub Rally involved “meeting old friends, enjoying our vehicles and showcasing the beauty of the district to our visitors”.

Geoff, who started as inaugural treasurer of the club in 1974, alongside president Harry Smith and secretary Gary Dibley, said he had filled all club functions over the years, including as president again for the past two years.

Originally gathering in Harry Smith’s Porta Gas office in Coffs Harbour, the group outgrew the space and accepted an offer from then Sawtell Fire Brigade captain Noel Hamey to use the fire station as a meeting place.

“Our first vehicle on club registration was a 1913 Model-T Ford restored by our first secretary, followed by a 1928 Model-A Ford restored by the club’s founding and former member, Mick O’Neill,” Geoff said.

“His vehicle has been a CHVVCC vehicle since its restoration in 1976, having been purchased from Mick in 2007 by Andrew Winter, a past president and current magazine editor.

“From day one we have always been a social club, and members are always ready to assist others with help and mechanical advice.

“In the early days, most members had young children and club events involved the youngsters… we [also] attended numerous rallies in our vintage cars, including in Dubbo.

“It was a long way in the early ’80s to drive to Dubbo in a 1920s vehicle with mechanical brakes and no power steering, for a three-day event, [while] keeping the kids amused on the back seat at 40-45 mph (70 km/h).”

While CHVVCCC members had attended many other memorable rallies around the country over the years, the most impressive drive was from Brisbane to Broome in a hoodless single cylinder 1911 Hupmobile in 2022.

“Initially our vehicles were either veteran or vintage with a few in the 1930-40s but now our youngest cars eligible for historic registration need only be 30 years old,” Geoff said.

“As an increasing percentage of club vehicles are becoming more modern, the club recently changed its name to Coffs Harbour Veteran Vintage and Classic Car Club to better cover the current ages of members’ vehicles.”

The upcoming Great Eastland Hub Rally will include a Friday night welcome barbecue, a drive through the Orara Valley to Coramba on the Saturday morning, a visit to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery and National Holden Museum, and an evening celebration dinner.

On Sunday there will be a car display at the Coffs Harbour Showground, followed by a scenic drive to Urunga, lunch catered by Bonville CWA and dinner and prize giving that evening.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a member of the CHVVCC can email chvvcc@gmail.com.

By Mike HELY

