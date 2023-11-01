Coffs junior cricket teams begin representative seasons





COFFS Harbour’s best junior cricketers have begun their representative seasons in the opening round matches of the North Coast Cricket Council’s annual Inter-District competition.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s Under 14s started their rep season with a thumping 195-run win against Valleys Cricket.

Coffs Harbour opened the batting and posted 7/266 from their 50 overs.

Thomas Craig had a massive day out top scoring for his region with a magnificent knock of 153 not out.

Jacka Britton also reached his half century scoring 51.

Valleys Cricket finished at 9/71, with Denzel Wynne-Primus and Riley Wood both having sensational spells taking 3-2 and 2-5 respectively.

Coffs Harbour Under 16s lost by 71 runs to Valleys Cricket.

Valleys Cricket opened the batting and scored 281, with Quinn Cooper scoring 103 and Riley Symonds finishing on 63.

Jake Creenaune was Coffs Harbour’s best with 69 not out and taking 3-46.

Coffs Harbour’s Under 12s team lost by 8 wickets to Valleys Cricket.

Coffs Harbour won the toss and elected to bat, finishing at 4/154 from their 40 overs.

William Jamieson had a captain’s knock of 63 not out.

Tate Bailey top scored for Valleys Cricket finishing on 66 not out, with Xavier Hartley scoring 54.

Coffs Harbour teams play host to Clarence River this Sunday, with the Under 16s and Under 14s playing at Richardson Park, and the Under 12s at Forsyth Park.

By Aiden BURGESS