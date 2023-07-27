Coffs library packs up for relocation

RELOCATION works for the Harry Bailey Memorial Library are about to begin, with books being packed into boxes starting the second week of August.

The library in Rigby House in Coffs city centre is closing to the public at 2pm on Saturday 5 August 2023 allowing staff to do the book work, to transfer its collections to the new library at Yarrila Place where a new three-level library will open soon.



There is currently no date publicly available for the Yarrila Place library opening.

To help accommodate local library users, Toormina library is opening for one hour longer at the end of weekdays to help ease accessibility.

From 7 August 2023, Toormina will temporarily extend its library opening hours to 10am-6pm Monday to Friday, 10am -12pm on Saturdays.

Woopi library continues its regular hours of opening, Monday to Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-12pm.

Until the new library is open in Coffs Harbour, both Toormina and Woolgoolga libraries will provide enhanced services for customers.

Expanded collections, including Rapid Reads, and regular library events such as Storytime will also continue as usual at both libraries.

Library members will also be able to temporarily borrow as many as 60 library items for as long as 3 months and reserve a total of 30 items to make sure they continue to have as much access as possible.

Rapid Reads – short loan popular books – collections will be expanded at both libraries.

All eBooks, eAudiobooks and databases will continue to be available to library members as usual.

The book return chute remains open at Harry Bailey Memorial Library in Coffs.

Information requests can be made to Toormina and Woolgoolga Libraries.

Customers can also phone 6648 4900, or email coffs.library@chcc.nsw.gov.au for assistance.

Home Library Service members will continue to receive their regular delivery of library materials and will also be able to receive additional items during this time.

Keep an eye on the Coffs Libraries Facebook page and website: libraries.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au or subscribe to the libraries’ e-newsletter for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI