New ambulance station to boost emergency care across Coffs Harbour now open

ALMOST to the day of turning the first sod on the site of Coffs Harbour Ambulance Station one year ago, the state-of-the-art facility was officially opened on Tuesday 25 July 2023.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were joined by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park to officially celebrate opening the city’s new Ambulance Station in Marcia Street.



The investment was to open a facility that’s geared up to boost frontline emergency care in our region and support our paramedics in their life-saving work.

“I’m extremely proud to be back here for the official opening today; this time last year we were turning the first sod with then-Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor and NSW Ambulance to mark the start of construction,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“The new station, which replaces the station at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, is a game-changer for our local paramedics and signifies a new chapter in local health care delivery.

“The new state-of-the-art station was designed and tailored to the needs of our community and will enable our local paramedics to continue to deliver high-quality emergency health care across the Coffs Coast.

Minister Park said, “this new ambulance station is providing our paramedics with enhanced facilities and equipment to ensure they can meet the current and future demand for mobile emergency medical care in Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas.

“We’re committed to investing in health infrastructure that supports better health outcomes for rural and regional communities.”

The new station includes internal parking for as many as emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics and other staff amenities, administration and office areas, logistics and storage areas, and an internal wash bay.

It also includes a ‘Medic Fit’ gym, supplied by an organisation that specifically services the workforces of paramedics, police, fire rescue and defence personnel.

Coffs Harbour Ambulance Station has also been fitted with a solar powered energy system, which enables battery storage and an emergency power source for essential building services, such as lighting and roller doors.

The mood is upbeat amongst the paramedics who are operating out of the new, high-quality base.

NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Paula Sinclair said, “this new facility will not only provide a more comfortable working environment for paramedics but will allow for enhanced training and development”.

The state-of-the-art facility has been delivered as part of the $232-million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.

By Andrea FERRARI