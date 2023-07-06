Coffs local businesses brewing new tourism ideas

INNOVATING in the tourism business, Christopher and Louise Wilson – founders of Old Mates Burgers in Coffs Harbour – are working on ways of collaborating and connecting with other local businesses for new experiences and discounts for the participants.

In partnership with Brent and Belinda Watson, founders of Coffs Harbour Trike and Private Tours, the first event Burgers and Trikes Unite rolled out on Saturday 1 July.



Brent and Belinda Watson told NOTA they were excited when Louise and Chris reached out to collaborate with them.

“We love meeting and working with other local operators and entrepreneurs with a common goal of promoting the Coffs Coast,” they said.

The driving philosophy is that the new partnerships are about supporting one another as local business operators.

With public interest increasing, “we are planning another event with Coffs City Skydivers and have had numerous conversations with other local tourism operators,” Louise told News Of The Area.

All Old Mate’s tourism tours will feature a giveaway.

With a host of charities they support, the husband-and-wife team see business as a community connector, which puts them in a place to support local services and people in need.

Locally Louise and Chris are happily committed to supporting Pete’s Place with weekly fruit donations through A and D Vegie Wholesalers; donating vouchers to schools and fundraising events; and globally through supporting and promoting the work of Destiny Rescue, an organisation that rescues children from slavery, with $1 from the sale of every Soul Burger going directly to Destiny Rescue.

Chris and Louise are also getting close to opening a new dining area at Old Mate’s.

The space will be available for meetings and functions, and kids’ birthday parties.

“It’ll be an ‘Old School meets Industrial’ vibe,” said Louise.

“We have a stack of old school bus seats ready to go and are hoping to have it open in the next couple of weeks.

“At Old Mate’s we’re all about classic, old-school burgers and creating nostalgic moments for people who just want a ‘real burger’,” said Louise.

By Andrea FERRARI