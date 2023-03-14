Coffs Oztag players to play for Indigenous teams at Tag World Cup

A PAIR of Coffs Harbour Oztag players will proudly represent their national Indigenous teams at a World Cup.

Courtney-Lee Cowgill and Sam Reynolds have been selected to play for their respective Australian Indigenous teams at the ITF Tag World Cup in Ireland in August.

Cowgill will be playing in the Women’s Open side, while Reynolds will play in the Men’s Open side.

The two players have represented Coffs Harbour at various state and national Oztag championships.

Both were selected to their national Indigenous teams after standout performances at the Battle of the Nations tournament in Tweed Heads last November.

The ITF Tag World Cup will be held from 2-5 August at the University of Limerick.

It will be the first time the Tag World Cup will be held in the Northern Hemisphere, with Coffs Harbour having hosted the previous event in 2018.

Courtney-Lee Cowgill said playing at the World Cup would be a great opportunity to represent her people and region on the world stage.

“This is an amazing opportunity to represent my mob and Coffs Harbour at an international level of football,” she said.

Cowgill has also been part of the Coffs Harbour Comets premiership winning sides in the Group 2 Ladies League Tag competition.

Coffs Harbour is set to host the 2023 NSW State Senior Oztag Championships on March 17-19, at the Cex. Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

