Sawtell Panthers Junior Rugby League hold sign on day

SAWTELL Panthers Junior Rugby League Club recently held their annual sign on day at Rex Hardaker Field.

The event drew a large crowd of enthusiastic young players and their families, eager to join the club for another exciting season of junior rugby league action.

The Panthers cater for both contact and non-contact rugby league with age groups from under 5s to under 16s male and female.

According to club officials, this year’s sign-on day saw a record number of boys and girls register, with over 190 children signing up to play for the Panthers in the various age groups and divisions.

The surge in player numbers is a testament to the club’s popularity and the growing interest in rugby league

among young people in the community.

A club spokesperson said the Panther’s committee was delighted to see such a fantastic turnout for the sign-on day and to receive growing support from the community.

The club is working hard to recover from a loss of support base following extended disruptions to the competition caused through COVID restrictions and last year’s record rain which severely impacted the junior rugby league competition and club activities.

The committee is determined to build on this momentum and to keep growing and improving in the years

ahead.

To help facilitate this improvement and growth, the club has distributed an online survey to gather feedback and ideas from parents, players, and other stakeholders on how to improve the running of the club.

The survey will invite feedback on a range of topics, such as club governance, coaching and training, facilities and equipment, communication and engagement, and player welfare and safety.

The Panthers have been a cornerstone of the local Sawtell and Toormina community for decades, producing many top line league players.

Recent Newcastle Knights signing Lochie Miller and Redcliffe Dolphins recruit Jarrod Wallace are former Sawtell Panthers.

Four juniors from the Panthers under 15s team have just finished their commitments with the North Coast Bulldogs Andrew Johns Cup side.

They will return to the club this week to prepare for the local 2023 season having played in the elite junior pathway competition during the off season.

Keep an eye out for Panthers games and events on social media and in the local newspapers over the course of the season.

This year the Junior Rugby League competition kicks off on Saturday, 29 April.

Training days are Tuesday and Thursday at Rex Hardaker Field Sawtell.

The Club can be contacted at sawtyjuniors@outlook.com.au

Registration link: playrugbyleague.com/register

By Aiden BURGESS