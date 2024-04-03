Coffs players to represent Mid North Coast at Regional Futsal Titles



A GROUP of Coffs Coast players are headed to take on some of Australia’s best junior futsal players.

The group of eight will represent the Mid North Coast at the Northern Regional Futsal Titles, to be held in Brisbane from 12-14 April.

The Coffs Coast players include Finn Adam, Oliver Clayton, Luke Garnett, Dean Gerhardt, Ashdan Lee, Ben Milne, Emile Simmonds and Darby Wall.

The Northern Regional Futsal Titles is the biggest regional futsal event in Australia, featuring regional representative teams ranging from the Whitsundays to the Mid North Coast.

The Coffs Coast players were part of the Mid North Coast team that lost their semi-final by a goal at last year’s Northern Regional Futsal Titles.

The boys take good form into this year’s titles, having won the recent Ballina Futsal Cup going through the tournament undefeated.

Their coach Cale Simmonds was looking forward to continuing their winning run in Brisbane.

“They went undefeated at the Champion of Champions event in Ballina, which was against top teams from Northern NSW,” he said.

“I think they will go well in Brisbane, they are all really good players.

“They don’t play as much together like other teams we will play against, which will be tough.

“Our team is really strong and I think other teams won’t like to play them.”

The Northern Regional Futsal Titles are also a pathway to playing in the National Club Futsal Championships, and Australian Futsal Association’s international selection program.

By Aiden BURGESS