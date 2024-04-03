

Past Presidents Association Team Competing at Nationals.

Good Luck and good bowling to the team going to Canberra to represent our area at the National Friendship Carnival held in Canberra from 10th April until 16th April 2024. The team is (left to right) Owen Kesby, Sue Cornish, Rhonda Kesby and Brian Hall from the Clarence District branch of The Past Presidents Association.

This Carnival is usually held every four years but Covid made it necessary to cancel the carnival in Perth making it six years since this carnival has been held. The competition consists of two games for four days with a two day break on the weekend when the National Meeting will be held with delegates from each area attending. Each day, teams play at different venues and rotate so that every team plays at four of the participating Bowling Clubs. This team will play at Queanbeyan RSL Memorial Bowls Club, Tuggeranong Bowls Club, Weston Creek Labour Club and Belconnen Bowls Club.

A welcome dinner before the competition begins will set the mood and a presentation dinner at the completion of the games is a splendid way to finish. It will be an opportunity to catch up with bowling friends from the other side of Australia, as well as other states and it is always an exciting time making new friends. This carnival is such a very special occasion for The Past Presidents Association and especially exciting to have representation from our area.

The National Carnival will be followed up with a State Friendship Carnival to be held at Taree from 6th September to 8th September, 2024.The Venue for this Carnival will be West Taree Bowling Club and it is not too late to get a team together for some fun competition at Taree.

By Rhonda KESBY