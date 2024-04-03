Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club



CONGRATULATIONSto the PBBC ladies who played in the State Play-offs in Dubbo last week

Triples Chris Sheridan, Joan Woodford, Mandi Monck

Singles Chris Sheridan

Fours Chris Sheridan, Kerry Frail, Carol Dodd, Mandi Monck who made the semi finals

You have all done your club proud

Social bowls Wednesday 27th March

J Clarke, A Stone, Y Hinsley def M England, D Rowe, D Crockett 29/17

A Oak, D Futcher, H Hardwick def M Gudgeon, P Garner, E Kidd 25/18

H Illingworth, D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def J Rodwell, C McVicar, V Valentine 21/16

J Farrell, C Jones, C Garrett def A M Taylor, L Mitchell, K Loadsman 25/17

C Domjahn, P Poulton, R Jupp, R Crestani def C Domjahn, M Trengove, B Bodel, J Brown 20/18

E Blanton, G S-Latimer, L Kellahan , J Pearce- Kennedy def K Elliott, S Hancock, C Treharne, S Betts 30/11

By Mandy TRENGOVE

