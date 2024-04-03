Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 3, 2024 Triples Chris Sheridan, Joan Woodford, Mandi Monck. CONGRATULATIONSto the PBBC ladies who played in the State Play-offs in Dubbo last week Triples Chris Sheridan, Joan Woodford, Mandi Monck Singles Chris Sheridan Fours Chris Sheridan, Kerry Frail, Carol Dodd, Mandi Monck who made the semi finals You have all done your club proud Social bowls Wednesday 27th March J Clarke, A Stone, Y Hinsley def M England, D Rowe, D Crockett 29/17 A Oak, D Futcher, H Hardwick def M Gudgeon, P Garner, E Kidd 25/18 H Illingworth, D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def J Rodwell, C McVicar, V Valentine 21/16 J Farrell, C Jones, C Garrett def A M Taylor, L Mitchell, K Loadsman 25/17 C Domjahn, P Poulton, R Jupp, R Crestani def C Domjahn, M Trengove, B Bodel, J Brown 20/18 E Blanton, G S-Latimer, L Kellahan , J Pearce- Kennedy def K Elliott, S Hancock, C Treharne, S Betts 30/11 By Mandy TRENGOVE Singles Chris Sheridan. Fours Kerry Frail, Chris Sheridan, Mandi Monck, Carol Dodd made it to the Semi Finals.