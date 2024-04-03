Raymond Terrace Lions Club Easter Raffle Delivers Eggcellent Result



EASTER is a time for renewal and reflection at a time when we share joy with our families and eat the occasional easter egg.

The Raymond Terrace Lions Club have just completed their ‘Annual Easter Raffle’ and are excited to thank the public for supporting the event.



Annette Clark from the Lions Club told News Of The Area, “The raffle ran over 19 days and we managed to collect over $3000 which will go back into this community.

“We were pleased to have the recently appointed Centre Manager Dwight Hodgetts and his team assist with the drawing of the prizes.

“Without the unwavering support of MarketPlace management, we could not possibly conduct these projects and we extend our thanks to them,” Ms Clark said.

First prize was won by a couple who have just built their new home and were very grateful for the $1000.

“I am sure that the other prizes and baskets of easter eggs will be very much enjoyed on Easter Sunday.

“For the Lions that sold the tickets It was lovely to once again, to interact with the community, and to get caught up on all the latest news and even connect with a couple of people who are interested in what we do, and may become members down the track,” Ms Clark said.

By Marian SAMPSON