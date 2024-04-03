Outrigger Canoe Championships at Port Stephens



AFTER the busy Easter long weekend and before the School holiday tourists arrive it is a great time for locals to get out and experience some amazing things around the Bay.

The cooler Autumn weather is a great time for walking, biking and watersports at the Bay.



If you have been putting off climbing Tomaree Headland, now is your chance to enjoy the track in the slightly cooler weather, or perhaps you might like to explore the new walking track from Birubi Beach to Tomaree Headland.

Locals are exploring this walk in stages and have been impressed with the new pathways.

The walk can be done in a seven kilometre stage from Tomaree Headland to Fingal Bay, a further 10.5 kilometres takes you to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital where you can support the volunteers that are helping to save our koalas.

The next stage is a short 3.5 kilometres to Slot Canyon followed by two short sections of 4.5 kilometres to Iris Moore Reserve and then 1.5 kilometres to Birubi Headland.

If you are climbing Tomaree Headland over the weekend of 6-7 April you can enjoy watching the NSW State Titles Marathon Outrigger Championships 2024 at Shoal Bay Beach.

The regatta programme includes 6 people canoes as well as a Junior/Novice race, with all courses held offshore, subject to weather conditions.

If conditions are not suitable, the courses will be held inside the Bay from Shoal Bay to the west along the southern shore.

Race Director, Joe Iacono, told News Of The Area, “I am looking forward to having the best crews from all along the east coast of NSW coming to compete on the beautiful waters of Port Stephens.

“The competition will be tough,” Mr Iacono said.

The Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club will be entering three Port Stephens OC6 teams racing over the weekend.

To get the best view of racing over the weekend, climb Tomaree Head.

By Marian SAMPSON