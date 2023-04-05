Coffs Suns teams tip off representative seasons

COFFS Harbour Suns teams have tipped off their representative seasons with their opening matches and carnivals of the season.

The Coffs Harbour Suns Youth Men (Under 20s) tipped off their latest Basketball NSW Waratah League season in Terrigal.

The Suns lost their opening round game 81-66 to the Central Coast Crusaders.

The Suns play their first home game of the season on Saturday 15 April, when they take on the Hawkesbury Jets at the Wiigulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga.

The Suns are also at home a week later when they play host to the Central Coast Crusaders on Saturday 22 April at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

The Suns first game at their regular home court of Sportz Central is on Saturday 20 May when they play the Hills Hornets.

The Coffs Harbour Suns women tip off their Waratah League season against the Tamworth Thunderbolts on Saturday, 22 April at Tamworth.

Coffs Harbour Suns junior teams had a successful Round 2 of the North Eastern Junior League Under 16 and 18 carnival in Port Macquarie.

The Coffs Harbour Suns under 18 men’s division 1 team finished with four wins.

The Suns under 16 men’s division 2 team finished with three wins and one loss, while the under 18 men’s division 2 and under 16 women’s division 2 teams also had winning records with two wins from their four games.

The latest Coffs Harbour Basketball Association season is currently underway with games held throughout the week at Sportz Central.

Women’s competitions are held on Tuesday nights, while men’s competitions are held on Wednesday nights.

High school competitions are held on Friday afternoon and evenings, while primary and high school competitions are held on Saturday.

The Term 1 junior competition recently came to a close with grand finals decided at Sportz Central.

Under 12 Girls. Winners: BDC Barracudas. Runners up: Stars.

Under 12 Boys. Winners: Bayside Bandits Black. Runners up: Scooby Doo.

Under 14 Boys. Winners: Bayside Pelicans. Runners up: BDC Barracudas Red.

Under 16 Girls. Winners: BDC Barracudas White. Runners up: Jellyslam.

Under 16 Boys Division 1. Winners: The Scorpions. Runners up: BDC Barracudas White.

Under 16 Boys Division 2. Winners: BDC Barracudas Blue. Runners up: Bayside Bandits Black.

Under 19 Boys. Winners: Cash Money Splash Money. Runners up: BDC Barracudas Blue.

By Aiden BURGESS