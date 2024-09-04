Comets Reserves Win A Golden Point Epic



COFFS Harbour Comets reserve grade side have defended their premiership in the most dramatic fashion, winning an epic golden point grand final that had the big crowd at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on the edge of their seats.

The Comets prevailed against the Macksville Sea Eagles 22-18 after the two sides couldn’t be separated at full-time.

Player-coach Blair Blanchette was over the moon after beating such a strong side to win back-to-back titles.

“It’s unbelievable, back-to-back, it was an absolute challenge and it’s very rewarding,” he said.

“To do it against Macksville who were undefeated all year, it’s absolutely unreal.”

The second half had hung precariously in the balance with neither side able to break the defensive shackles.

With the Comets down by two, Chris Buckley held his nerve to kick a penalty goal after the full-time siren to send the season decider to golden point.

Billy Griffiths would be the hero of the day for the Comets, crossing for his hat trick and the premiership winning golden point.

Sea Eagles players were gallant in defeat, showing great sportsmanship by clapping the Comets try, in a match that lived up to its grand final billing.

Blanchette was proud of his side’s efforts.

“We showed a lot of heart, and our defence was unreal,” he said.

“Not only are we getting the best out of the boys, I’m seeing it first-hand playing and coaching next to them.”

By Aiden BURGESS

