Roosters break 28-year drought to win Group 2 Grand Final



THE Nambucca Roosters broke a 28-year first grade premiership drought on Sunday, overpowering the Woolgoolga Seahorses to claim the Group 2 shield.

Nambucca last claimed the Group’s greatest prize in 1996, while Woolgoolga were chasing back-to-back victories having won their club’s first premiership last year.

The match was played at an uncomfortably hot 29 degrees in full sun, and the only respite for players was a gentle but persistent breeze from the north east.

The team at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium had done their job and the playing surface was perfect.

From the kick off, Woolgoolga’s big men – Conan Brisley, Jake Elphick and Jackson Gisenger – charged hard at the centre of the Roosters pack.

The Seahorses made some big hits early, however the conditions meant this wouldn’t be a sustainable tactic.

With ten minutes gone it appeared the Seahorses were set to draw first blood.

A rare handling error from Tyronne Roberts-Davis under the high ball resulted in dangerous field position for Woolgoolga.

Despite some strong charges at the line from Sadler, O’Hehir, Brisley and Gisenger, a try-saving tackle from Nambucca’s Jack Margetts denied the Woolgoolga side from taking the lead.

During their semi final against Sawtell it was the Roosters’ remarkable ability in the kick-chase that set them apart.

The same tactic was applied here with even better effect, with Woolgoolga players placed under immense pressure by surging Nambucca runners contesting the high ball.

With almost fourteen minutes gone the scoreboard finally saw some movement after Nambucca’s Willy Baker burst across the line on the right edge to score.

The Roberts-Davis conversion was a success and Nambucca led 6-0.

With the seal now broken the points began to pile up for the Roosters.

Jay Melrose sliced through defenders and put one under the posts on the back of yet another successful kick- chase.

Roberts-Davis converted with ease again to extend his side’s lead to twelve points.

With twelve minutes left in the half a trademark line break by Brody Simon opened the field up, with Dane Saunders and Logan Jones then combining superbly to supply Roberts-Davis with the ball at speed.

The ex-NRL man crossed the line to finish off the dynamic move, converting his own try to give the Roosters an 18-0 advantage.

Eight minutes before the break the Roosters scored the most spectacular try of the match.

Beau Langford got airborne to flick a ball that had left the paddock back into play, with Jones and try scorer Saunders in place to finish the job.

With six minutes remaining in the half, the Seahorses were determined not to head to the sheds without points on the board.

Micheal Curnow came close to scoring at the end of a blistering attack, only to be held up on the line.

Down 24-0 at half time, whatever Woolgoolga coach Sam Sinclair said to his men at the break worked, breathing new life into the Seahorses as they resumed play.

Four minutes into the half a scrum feed in good field position allowed Woolgoolga fullback Dane O’Hehir to score next to the posts.

The try was converted by Tyler Murden, with the score now 24-6.

Woolgoolga kept attacking the centre, with Michael Curnow and Jake Elphick making metres.

The latter soon crossed the line for a try, converted by Murden, and a real fight back was underway with the score now 24-12.

With ten minutes left in the half the Roosters got back in the points business when Logan Jones got clear of the defensive line and ran 30 metres to score.

The successful Roberts-Davis conversion took the score to 30-12.

A late Tyreece Sines field goal saw out the win for the Roosters.

Player of the Match was awarded to Nambucca’s Khan Jarrett.

By Mick BIRTLES

