Community Drug Action Team launch free training on alcohol and drug issues

COFFS Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, in conjunction with Coffs Harbour Community Drug Action Team (CDAT), is hosting free training for community workers and others who are seeking to upskill themselves across alcohol and drug issues.

The training will take place on Tuesday 13 June, from 9:30am – 4:30pm, in the TAFE D block theatre at Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) on Hogbin Drive.

The Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) Information and Harm Reduction Training is being conducted by Annie Bleeker, who has worked for over 30 years in the drug and alcohol and HIV/AIDS field as a community educator, researcher and health promotion specialist.

Training will seek to provide participants with improved knowledge of AOD use and trends in NSW/Australia as well as teaching about harm reduction strategies and practices.

Through the training it is intended delegates will gain confidence in working with people with AOD issues.

Facilitator Annie is passionate about reducing stigmas towards people who use drugs.

She currently works part time as a Senior Training Specialist at the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Association ACT.

“Coffs Harbour Community Village CDAT is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the locally led project, aiming to prevent emerging AOD issues and provide support through education with embedded strategies to work towards early intervention and harm minimisation,” a local CDAT spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“This project hopes to strengthen partnerships among community members, local service providers and other stakeholders to address regional legal and illegal drug and alcohol related issues.”

The training is part of a broad active partnership which sees more than 70 CDATs across NSW supporting and delivering locally-led responses to alcohol and other drug issues by its passionate volunteers.

Register via https://www.trybooking.com/CHNKP.

For more information about the event please contact Lauren Mills at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre via email lauren@chnc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI