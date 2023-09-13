Community organisations benefit from Buskers Festival

BUSKERS Festival organisers are very proud to announce they will be supporting up to nine community organisations through this year’s festival.

”In the lead up to the event, we get dozens of calls from individuals and community groups who want to be part of the show and while we can’t take everyone, we do our best,“ said administration manager Roslyn Gardner this week.

The Julie Ross Dance Studio (JRDS) has been working with the festival for many years.

This year they will be joined by the Coffs Harbour Show Society, who will be doing the BBQ at Kids Day.

Community Oosh will attend Kids Day in big numbers while Mary Help Of Christians Oosh will host a busker themselves.

Connect Northern Rivers will provide some event volunteers, while the Open Movement Crew, mostly from the northern beaches, will be part of the Moonee Beach Hotel program on Saturday 7 October.

In a fabulous new initiative, Coffs Comedy have joined the fun for the first time and will be part of the Buskers Unreal Comedy Gala at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Changing Lanes/Changing Lives, a Grafton based youth initiative, will have a presence at Kids Day and bring a racing simulator to that event.

As this paper goes to print organisers are also talking to half a dozen other local groups and individuals who have made contact in the past fortnight.

“Some will benefit financially but the big benefit is exposure to a larger audience and the opportunity to work and mix with international acts,” said John Logan.

The festival kicks off on October 5 and runs till October 8.

Fore more information, go to www.coffsharbourbuskers.com