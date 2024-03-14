Community pitches in for Stuarts Point and Scotts Head clean up



THE official ‘Clean Up Australia Day’ for 2024 was on March 3, and promised to be a success as volunteering crews at Stuarts Point and Scotts Head grabbed water bottles and rolled up their sleeves, donning boots, gloves, hats and hi-vis gear.

The crews gathered at 8am under sultry overcast skies and got to work enticed by the tempting promise of a lavish late morning tea.



“Our beloved area is a little more beautiful, thanks to all those who regularly collect discarded rubbish,” said Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) Chairperson Mary-Lou Lewis.

“Though there were plenty of folk helping on Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, it was made all the easier because so many folk do take responsibility for their own rubbish every day.”

The Stuarts Point crew, consisting of sixteen volunteers, collected three full bins of rubbish, and two trailers full of hard rubbish from the areas between Fisherman Reach and Middle Head.

A concerted effort also focused on Stuarts Point Road (from the roundabout to the village), which garnered a vast array of discards including car tyres, fast-food litter and disturbingly, a bag of used hypodermic needles.

A vast array of home baked cakes and goodies served at Stuarts Point Hall was the reward for the accomplished crew.

The Scotts Head crew were pleased to report a collection of twelve bags of rubbish as well as discarded building materials.

Clean Up Australia Day is held nationally on the first Sunday of March each year.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

