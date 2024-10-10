Community Shark Bite Kits initiative launched to improve beach safety



IN an emergency, particularly a shark attack, every second can mean the difference between life and death.

For born and bred Bonny Hills local Danny Schouten, this truth hit home after a recent shark attack involving his friend, Kai McKenzie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Motivated to help, Danny has spearheaded the creation of Community SBK (Shark Bite Kits), designed to improve emergency response at isolated beaches in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.

These life-saving kits, donated by the community, are equipped with essential items including two tourniquets, large dressings, a compression bandage, thermal blanket, amputated parts bags, a whistle, gloves, and a step-by-step shark bite management guide.

The kits are designed to help control bleeding in the crucial minutes following a shark attack, potentially saving lives before professional medical help arrives.

Danny grew up surfing and diving in the region and was a beach lifeguard for many years with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

He has witnessed the devastating impact of shark attacks and wanted to provide the community with a sense of security.

“People aren’t going to stop doing what they love, so we need something in place to become more prepared for attacks in the future,” Danny shared with News Of The Area.

The initiative is entirely not-for-profit, with Danny, along with friends Jye and Lachy Kelly, funding the first ten kits.

The first installations are planned for popular yet isolated beaches, including Queens, North Wall, Middle Rock, Shellys (Bonny Hills), Sharkies (Grants Head), and South Beach Dunbogan, with additional locations to be determined based on community feedback.

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous donations pouring in to support the creation of additional kits.

Danny is currently accepting donations, and a GoFundMe page has been set up.

There has also been some consideration to set up the initiative as a registered charity.

Sponsorship opportunities are also being explored, allowing individuals or businesses to sponsor a kit, with funds going towards kit maintenance.

The vision for the project doesn’t stop at local beaches.

Danny is open to expanding the initiative to other communities that might benefit from the added safety measure.

For those interested in supporting the project or reporting damage to the kits, Danny encourages them to reach out via the Community SBK Instagram page.

By Luke HADFIELD

