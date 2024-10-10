Camden Haven community invited to join Bears of Hope Walk



MICHELLE Freeman and Chan Ansell are extending a heartfelt invitation to the community to join them on Sunday, 13 October for the Bears of Hope Walk.

The event, which will begin near the water by the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), aims to provide comfort and solidarity to families who have experienced the loss of a child.



With the support of several businesses, including LUSC and Simplicity Funerals, Michelle and Chan have organised the Walk to remind grieving families they are not alone in their pain.

The Walk welcomes both families and individuals, with a two kilometre route planned for participants.

The event will also feature fundraising activities such as a sausage sizzle, cupcake stall and raffles, all generously supported by local businesses and sponsors.

For Michelle, a well known local funeral arranger, involvement in the event is deeply personal.

Having experienced the heart-wrenching loss of her nephew, Michelle recognised the need for support for families facing similar tragedies in smaller regional areas.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, Michelle told News Of The Area the community’s response has been “heartening”, with more than 100 people already registered.

“The support and collaboration of the Laurieton United Services Club and Simplicity Funerals have been instrumental in making this event possible,” Michelle said.

“Their generous contributions, including the provision of space, coffee, and barbecue facilities, have been pivotal in making this event a reality.”

For those unfamiliar, Bears of Hope is a non-profit organisation who offer solace and assistance to families mourning the loss of a baby.

The organisation also offers counselling, resources and support networks to help families navigate their grief journey.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, marked by a national day of remembrance on 15 October.

By Kim AMBROSE