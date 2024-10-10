Busy day out in Comboyne



A SERIES of coinciding events will celebrate Comboyne’s unique history and current charm on Sunday, 13 October.

Gardens across Comboyne will open for a ‘Spring Garden Walk’ from 9am to 4pm, featuring “local food, produce, flowers, plants, art and history”.

The ticketed event will serve as a fundraiser for the Comboyne War Memorial Hall.

A map of participating gardens is available at the Comboyne Hall and online.

Meanwhile Comboyne Public School will be celebrating its centenary on the same day.

Visitors are welcome to walk around the small school and enjoy a historical display, speeches and activities for kids.

The Comboyne Museum will also open its doors, offering morning and afternoon tea.