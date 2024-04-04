Construction to start on TAFE Creative Arts facility at Coffs Harbour Education Campus



MARKED with the traditional turning of the first sod, the start of construction work on a new creative arts facility for TAFE NSW at Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) took place on Tuesday 26 March.

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan visited Coffs Harbour to officiate over the beginning of the $29 million upgrades to CHEC, a project set to further strengthen vocational education and training in the region.



The work will include upgrades to existing classrooms and staff facilities and will accommodate for future growth and enable a greater variety of courses to be delivered to the region.

“This project will deliver facilities for creative services, business and adult migrant English program courses as well as upgraded student services, library services and staff workspaces,” said Minister Whan.

“Coffs Harbour is one of the fastest growing and dynamic areas in regional NSW so it’s crucial that we are providing high quality learning facilities to help build a pipeline of workers that meet the skills needs of the city and surrounding areas.”

Mr Whan referred to Coffs Harbour as fast becoming an epicentre of vocational education and training opportunities.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh joined the minister at CHEC for the sod-turning.

“The creative arts facility and its state-of-the-art learning spaces will enhance TAFE NSW’s delivery of industry-aligned education and training at the contemporary Coffs Harbour Education Campus, a thriving precinct shared with Southern Cross University and Coffs Harbour Senior College,” Mr Singh said.

“This $29 million investment was announced by the former Coalition Government in our 2022-23 NSW Budget and I’m delighted to see the first sod turned today on this vital project,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“TAFE NSW is crucial to our local economy and this investment represents an important step in training our region’s workforce.

“The funding increases TAFE’s capacity to deliver training aligned to growing local industry and supporting our economy into the future.”

By Andrea FERRARI

