Letter to the Editor: Good news for motorists and our local wildlife



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is satisfying to see the new extension to the old fauna fence adjacent to Newports Creek along the link road.

Credit must go to Councilor Townley who initiated the Notice of Motion calling for an investigation into options back in 2020 after a horrific spike in koala road fatalities, and the Council’s Biodiversity team who undertook investigations, sourced funding and made this happen.

The extra protection afforded wildlife, and particularly the koala population in that area, must also reduce the workload and stress experienced by our dedicated WIRES volunteers, and the fence’s presence should remind all of us of the presence, value and vulnerability of our unique wildlife.

Regards,

Dave WOOD,

Boambee East.