Letter to the Editor: I refuse to deal with anyone who refuses to accept cash!



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is time that we are treated with respect from businesses who want our business, including banks, politicians, service stations etc.

If not, I refuse to deal with anyone who refuses to accept cash!

Whilst cash strapped individuals who max out their credit cards are given more respect, the rest of us who are financially literate are treated as second class citizens!

Remember next time the internet crashes – no ATMs, no tap and go, no credit cards – you will all be desperate for our cash!

Cash is king!

Show some common sense, it only takes 24 hours of denied internet access, no food, no petrol, no bills paid etc to create absolute chaos!

Regards,

Ziggy KOENIGSEDER.