Letter to the Editor: Jetty Foreshores precinct is “treasured asset”



DEAR News Of The Area,



SITTING down to write this letter feels as futile as completing the questionnaire for the NSW Dept of Planning Jetty Foreshore Consultation survey.

It feels as futile as sitting in a Project Steering Advisory Committee meeting and feeling the full weight of the NSW Dept of Planning, vested interests and elected representatives.

Like an echidna staring down a B Triple on the road to Armidale.

As a united force they came together to dismiss any inkling there might be other ways to see the Foreshore “revitalised” than introducing upwards of 1500 permanent and temporary residents to the precinct.

As a united force they came together to dismiss any inkling there might be residents and visitors who would not benefit from sharing the space with 1500 permanent and temporary residents and attendant service persons along with eighteen 6 to 15 storey buildings.

If you think 18 buildings is a stretch, revisit the images and the model produced by the NSW Dept of Planning.

If you think 15 storey’s is a stretch, revisit the survey conducted by the NSW Dept of planning.

Having said that the Foreshore is vital without all those residents.

No doubt it needs some TLC.

Nothing the City of Coffs Harbour’s Coastal Works and the city’s gardeners and a few “local” tradies couldn’t attend to.

There was much said in those meetings regarding the singular crossing of the rail line at Orlando St/Harbour Drive intersection and a definitive NO to a second crossing from the Dept of Planning.

No resolution was found to the increased traffic 1500 daily additional users along with their attendant service persons would bring.

No resolution was reached regarding access for emergency service vehicles during a traffic jam.

Saturday or Sunday morning everyday looms loud for recreational users and businesses located within the precinct.

No resolution to the additional requirements for parking other than to create a massive car park on the one piece of land that holds the most promise for additional development of any kind.

The current informal parking area on the northern side of Marina Pde.

That could be a whole other story given the future development of the Jetty Village shopping centre along with several other stalled developments in that precinct.

Did I mention muttonbirds?

Did anyone mention muttonbirds?

Did anyone mention the disorientation they incur as a result of unnatural lighting already caused by the built environment.

There is an annual rescue event for disoriented muttonbirds.

Many local people would have participated in this.

If you were planning a private submission for rezoning or an event on a property which would impact an iconic species or heaven forbid limit access for emergency service vehicles how much success do you think you would have?

As to coastal inundation in the future – who knows?

This whole process has been about the Dept. of Planning rezoning land adjacent to the railway line to make a profit which would barely be heard in the coffers of the NSW Government.

Why?

Why when the future wellbeing of this community rests on good decision making now.

Perhaps we should talk about planning?

To date the NSW Dept of planning would appear to not be entirely on top of their game.

In the last 18 months preliminary incursion into the Jetty Foreshore by the Dept. of Planning has ignited a fair share of controversy over the new boat ramp and the vacant community “hub” thus far failing to fulfil their brief.

Hand that over to private enterprise and by now the developers would possibly be insolvent.

More to come on those two no doubt.

For brevity a list of all the empty commercial retail and residential buildings throughout the city is a testament to poor planning and a vision in extreme overreach.

We could though mention the courthouse and police station.

Don’t get me wrong I just love the new buildings housing the police and the courthouse however we seem to be leaving a trail of empty developments and vacant land in the wake of pursuit for Coffs Harbour’s economic golden goose.

Recently the NSW government was on the hunt for a site for a new building to house all their local agencies in one place.

I believe a site on Gordon St was chosen.

Purchased from City of Coffs Harbour?

I am guessing they must have forgotten they already owned the empty building on the Pacific Highway adjacent to Park Avenue and Moonee Street.

Also an area touted for revitalisation.

They may also have overlooked the land the current Service NSW offices are located on in a single storey building and the Centrelink Offices in Duke St which is also single storey.

All located in the CBD.

All well positioned to be redeveloped into ten storey buildings or more depending on the wording of the DA.

I believe City of Coffs Harbour is also sitting on several underdeveloped/undeveloped properties.

The fact the old museum seems to have failed to be put to good use, the Bunker Gallery is now closed and the previous council administration offices are sitting idle gives us some indication of the amount of property being held by the NSW Government and City of Coffs Harbour.

Not to mention the Airport Technology Park.

How many blocks?

Possibly the best drained parcel of land in the region.

Beautifully curbed and guttered.

Plenty of lighting. No tenants.

All have received plenty of investment of taxpayer and ratepayer funding. Correct. Public money.

This is without mention of the multitude of private investments sitting idle including the new two story office building opposite the Clog Barn or the old Coffs Harbour Base Hospital site still sitting underdeveloped 20 years after decommissioning.

It just goes on.

I am reminded of a holiday to Vanuatu 20 years ago.

Similar story following abandonment by the French and then the US governments.

A third world country.

1500 new permanent and temporary residents are expected to turn the lights on the pot of gold for Coffs Harbour’s future development.

I doubt it.

Unless there is going to be a casino and international flights to bring the punters in.

Or mining in the mountains, tablelands and river valleys.

The latter of course being a little way off for now.

Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore is a treasured asset which delivers immense wellbeing and joy to the people of Coffs Harbour.

As the city continues to grow this space will serve a far greater service to locals and visitors if it is kept for that purpose.

Having to take it back later as is happening with waterfronts in cities all over the world would be a waste on numerous levels.

Let the Yacht Club and the Marina get on with their proposals for “revitalisation”.

I didn’t forget the Old Fishing club currently known as Jetty Beach House.

That is a whole other conversation.

The Jetty Foreshore is vital for the wellbeing of these generations and those that follow us.

Regards,

Ann LEONARD,

Sawtell.