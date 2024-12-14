Contract awarded for next section of Beach to Beach path



AFTER several tender submissions, the contract for the construction of section D5 of The Beach to Beach Shared Path was awarded to Frontier Assembly Pty Ltd.

Frontier are currently completing the Tacking Point Lighthouse works for Port Macquarie-Hasting Council.



The D5 section of the Beach to Beach path will begin at the turnoff to Longworth Road, Dunbogan and connect to section D6 just prior to the Dunbogan Boatshed.

Sections D3 and D5 received funding of $2,985,464 through the NSW Government’s “Get NSW Active” program and $735,000 through the Australian Government’s “Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program”.

Council’s contribution is $500,000.

Section D5 is designed to provide a scenic and safe walkway for pedestrians and cyclists, along with a five metre wide section for keen anglers.

Construction is set to commence in March 2025, with completion expected by June 2025 pending shipment of required materials.

Penny Small, the President of the Beach to Beach Pathway Committee, praised committee volunteers for their efforts in furthering the project.

“My heartfelt thanks and love for the Beach to Beach committee is immeasurable,” she said.

“You are the dream team.

“If every workplace had the harmony and drive that we share, so much would be achieved.”

Penny also acknowledged the contribution of Council project managers Sam Bower and Jack Devenish.

The Beach to Beach Shared Path is a community-driven project for an 11km continuous shared pathway between North Haven breakwall and Pilot Beach.

The first sections of the pathway were constructed in 2003 on the Laurieton side of the Camden Haven inlet.

The D3 stage was completed in June 2024.

By Bill HARROW