Hooked on the Camden Haven



ANOTHER thrilling weekend of game fishing has unfolded on the Mid North Coast.

With ideal conditions on Sunday morning, local game fishing boats ventured out, eager to encounter pelagic giants.

Two notable catches were made by local lady anglers Pauline Roods and Indi Garvey, both fishing aboard Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club boats ‘Little Tinny’ and ‘After Hours’.

Both women successfully tagged and released blue marlin, showcasing their skill and determination.

These impressive catches are a fantastic prelude to the upcoming 2025 Garmin Golden Lure, to be held in Port Macquarie in January.

The event is expected to draw anglers from far and wide, and these recent successes of marlin and tuna have generated excitement and anticipation within the local fishing community.

It’s clear that the Mid North Coast is a hotbed for world-class game fishing, and these recent achievements further solidify its reputation as a premier fishing destination.

Solo angler lands epic blue marlin

Local angler Graeme Allen had a fishing trip for the ages a couple of weeks ago off South West Rocks, battling a massive blue marlin solo before enlisting the help of a friend to bring the fish boat side.

“I knew it was going to be a good day with the forecast,” Allen said.

“I caught a nice dolphin fish early on, but then the real fight began.”

Allen hooked into the marlin on a Shimano Talica 50 37kg outfit.

“It was a real brute,” he recalled.

“It didn’t jump straight away, so I wasn’t sure what it was at first. But after 20 minutes, it started thrashing its bill, and I knew it was a big blue.”

The fight was intense, lasting over an hour.

“I was struggling to keep up with it,” Allen admitted.

“I called my mate Jack, and he came over in another boat to help. He was a lifesaver, swimming over to drive the boat while I focused on the fish.”

After a gruelling battle, the marlin was finally brought boat side.

“It was the biggest marlin I’ve ever caught,” Allen said. “It was an incredible experience.”

The fish was tagged and released, and Allen returned to shore with a story to tell.

“I’ll never forget this day,” he said.

“It was a true test of endurance and skill.”

Allen’s solo adventure highlights the importance of safety on the water.

“I always wear a life jacket with a personal location device,” he said.

“You never know what can happen out there.”

By Kate SHELTON