Coffs City Orchestra’s concerts and carols



COFFS Harbour City Orchestra’s recent concerts at the Race Club drew in the crowds with audiences enjoying the programs of inspiring and uplifting music.

“The Race Club generously provides this venue free of charge each year for our orchestra and as always our intention was to donate to a worthy charity from our ticket sales,” spokesperson for the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra Cathie McIntyre told the News Of The Area.



“Music always has the capacity to move people’s emotions with the intention of a better ‘head space’ so we decided to donate $500 to Lifeline, which is the cost of training a new Lifeline counsellor to support this ideal.”

The orchestra members are now looking forward to their last concert for 2024, Christmas Carols on the lawn at the Sawtell Surf Club on Sunday, 15 December, starting at 6pm.

The event is free.

With last year’s perfect weather on the wish list, it is hoped the audience can once again enjoy a relaxing evening of carols, this year supported by two wonderful vocalists Ursula Kay and John Greene.

“People bring chairs, rugs, snacks and drinks and we even have a visit from Santa,” Cathie said.

“It’s a pretty unique experience to have Christmas Carols with a full symphony orchestra in such a lovely outdoor setting.”

By Andrea FERRARI

