Sandy Beach community seeks answers on 113-lot subdivision



A DEVELOPMENT application (DA) for a large-scale residential subdivision at Sandy Beach “appears to be full of errors and omissions” according to a former Coffs Harbour councillor.

As previously reported in News Of The Area, the DA proposes the subdivision of three lots to create 113 lots suitable for low density housing at Ti-Tree Road, Sandy Beach.



Rod McKelvey said the DA lodged for developer Elite Constructions NSW inadequately addresses “the significant environmental constraints the land has been already identified as possessing”.

“The reason for calling these areas flood plain is because it is plain that it floods,” said Mr McKelvey, who previously served as the city’s deputy mayor and Chair of the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board.

Opponents to the proposal say the development plan will further exacerbate existing drainage problems on site.

The Sandy Beach Action Group, after analysis of civil plans for the development, have raised further concerns about the positioning of existing telecommunications infrastructure.

They say optic fibre and coaxial cable runs underneath the would-be development site through proposed blocks and roadways.

Group spokesperson Ian Foskett has been left with lots of questions.

“Why don’t Elite’s (Elite Constructions) civil plans for the ‘Western Precinct’ show the existing underground services provided by Telstra, Optus, NBN and Council?

“Did Elite or its civil designers request a ‘Before You Dig’ enquiry to assess what underground assets need to be located within their scope of works?

“Does Elite have permission to construct the Western Precinct over the top of assets owned by Telstra, Optus, NBN and Council?”

In a letter provided to NOTA by the Sandy Beach Action Group dated 8 November, a Telstra representative states the “existing network at this location cannot be built over”.

Local resident and lawyer Elizabeth Dray has called on the Labor government to intervene in the development.

“This community requests the NSW State Government to take responsibility by conserving this complex wetland ecosystem as part of the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

“This is a matter of redressing a NSW Government ministerial blunder 14 years ago, when they overturned a local Council and community consultation process that was to ensure only ecologically sustainable development,” she said.

News Of The Area has approached developer Elite Constructions on multiple occasions, however no response has been received.

By Kim SATCHELL