Exhibition Hall opens at Coffs Showground



THE renovated Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall is ready for occupation and will officially open this weekend.

The Management Board is inviting all past and present board members and staff, the construction team, licensees, lessees, and any interested public, to the Grand Opening on Saturday, 14 December, at noon.



Guests of Honour will be Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Mayor of Coffs Harbour Nikki Williams.

“In appreciation of his unfailing support and assistance during the build, we have asked Gurmesh to cut the ribbon,” Showground Manager Shane Herden told News Of The Area.

Following a lot of delays due to COVID-19 and the subsequent significant price increases incurring design changes to the refurbishment of and extension to the Coffs Harbour Exhibition Hall, the occupation certificate was finally received in June 2024,

However, some items including mobile room dividers for both the main hall and the new meeting rooms, replacement flooring for the original hall, air conditioning to the main hall, complete commercial kitchen, and storage areas out the back have had to be delayed until further funds are available.

A small kitchen has been set up for the meantime.

As part of the building works, much of the existing electrical wiring had to be updated or replaced necessitating the existing transformer also needing replacement thus causing another delay.

“The approval of a separate grant was quickly forthcoming; however, the building work took a long time,” Mr Herden said.

“We wish to publicly thank the whole team from Level Projects Pty Ltd and their many subcontractors for their professionalism and support whilst producing an amazing asset to our showground.”

The Coffs Harbour Showground is owned by the Department of Crown Lands and managed by the Land Manager’s Board, which is made up of interested volunteers selected by the department.

Accordingly, the board is required to operate the facility as a profitable business, and they take great pride in the improvements that have been made in recent times.

“The current construction of the new Grandstand is due for completion in February 2025 which is very exciting,” Mr Herden said.

“We already have many user groups taking advantage of the larger spaces available including dance groups, Made with Love Markets, Collectors Fair, weddings etc.”

Staff at the Showground Function Centre are taking enquiries from anyone who may be looking for somewhere to hold an event or function.

By Andrea FERRARI

