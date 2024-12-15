Performance students embark on professional dance training



TWO Harbour Performing Arts Centre (HPAC) students are setting off to the city to further their ambition for careers in performance.

Coffs Harbour students Mercedez Green and Lily Hibbard are graduating and moving on to professional training in the performing arts.



Mercedez has accepted a place at Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance in Melbourne and Lily will commence the Musical Theatre course at Brent Street in Sydney.

Both students will appear in the Harbour Performing Arts Centre’s ballet production of Cinderella and Variety performances at the C.ex on 14 and 15 of December at 10am and 2pm.

These students continue the Harbour Performing Arts Centre legacy of preparing students for a professional career in the performing arts, HPAC principal, Ms Francesca Montanaro told News Of The Area.

“To see students reach the standard required to move on to professional training is a testament to the dedication of the teaching staff at HPAC.

“It’s inspirational for the younger students in our community to watch these two students aspire to become theatrical performers, hoping to follow in their footsteps.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our graduating students Lily and Mercedez,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI

