Santa, bagpipes, the North Pole letterbox and more



SANTA’S back at the Harbourside Markets bringing fun to the Sunday festivities by the beach.

He’s heading up the popular Christmas Parade on Sunday 22 December kicking off at 10am.



Joining him upfront is the Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band.

“It’s always stirring to hear the bagpipes and for this occasion they’ll be playing Christmas tunes… bagpipes by the beach at Christmas, it can only be in Australia,” Harbourside Markets coordinator Kim Towner told News Of The Area.

It’s a family event and all ages are welcome to dress up and participate, “including your pet dog”.

Small gifts and prizes will be awarded to all children who join Santa’s parade and there’s a prize for best-dressed.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon there will be photo opportunities with Santa and his elves.

The always popular Big Boogie Band will favour festive songs for their gig.

There will be a creative space for kids to write their Christmas wish letters and colour in a Christmas card.

“Letters will be posted in the North Pole letterbox at the market and Santa will take them home to his workshop,” Kim said.

In the Christmas spirit, there is the offer of a free stall to community organisations, not-for-profits, and sporting groups to promote their work and use the opportunity for recruitment or fundraising.

Approved organisations will get to be involved in Santa’s Christmas parade.

“And we can offer you a spot in our parade behind Santa’s float, dress up and show off,” Kim said.

Organisations wishing to take part can get in touch with Kim on 0407 661990 or send a message through the Harbourside Markets website.

The markets run from 8am to 2pm at the Jetty Foreshores every Sunday, all through the holiday season.

By Andrea FERRARI