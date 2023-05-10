Controlled burns through 52 hectares of Worimi Conservation Reserve



THE NSW branch of the National Parks and Wildlife Service commenced work on a hazard reduction burn in Port Stephens on Friday 5 May.

The controlled burn, which is being conducted throughout various points in the Worimi Conservation Reserve, is intended to reduce the fuel load across 52 hectares of bushland.



The Department of Planning and the Environment (DPE) assured local residents that the NPWS was working closely with the board of the Worimi Conservation Lands “to ensure the burn protects and respects the cultural heritage values of the area”.

Hazard reduction burns play a vital strategic role in reducing the risk of wildfires.

The east coast of Australia is one of the most fire-prone regions in the entire world.

“Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, cultural heritage, neighbours and communities from future bushfires,” said a DPE spokesperson.

“This burn is one of the many that the National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning in national parks within the Hunter Coast Central Coast Branch during Autumn.”

By Lindsay HALL